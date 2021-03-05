Mother, 2 children killed in home; baby abducted

Health

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) — Police in St. Louis County said a mother and two children were killed in a shooting inside a North County home late Thursday night. A one-year-old child was abducted from the home but was later found safe.

The shooting took place just before midnight, in the 4800 block of Lockwig Trail. Police said they located a 34-year-old woman, 13-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl fatally shot inside the home. The woman was the mother of the two children, police said.

An AMBER alert was issued hours later for 1-year-old Zoe Page Hurst McCulley, taken from the scene by her father, 35-year-old Bobby McCulley III, police said. She was found safe with family members about 4:45 am.

Police are still searching for McCulley. He was last seen in a 2010 Silver Dodge Charger near Goodfellow and Delmar. Missouri license plate: ZC6T3V.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.