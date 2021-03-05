Fishing season opens early in Connecticut

Health

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Fishing season opened early in Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order on Thursday that removed closed seasons for fishing on all inland waters in the state.

It also opened additional lakes, ponds, rivers and streams.

Executive Order No. 10B removes prohibitions on fishing for trout, which was to open on April 10.

“Opening the fishing season early helps to reduce opening day crowds and limit the potential for spread of COVID-19,” Lamont said. “Anglers are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing, and we encourage fishing to be enjoyed only with members of your immediate household and not as a group activity.”

Connecticut saw a 17 percent increase in new fishing and hunting license sales last year, according to Lamont’s office. It called that evidence of how residents are enjoying the state’s fisheries and natural resources as a safe respite during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fisheries Division of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection began its 2021 spring stocking of all traditional trout fishing areas in early February. There are also plenty of opportunities to fish for bass, pike, walleye, catfish, and carp in areas that are usually closed at this time of year. Anglers are reminded to purchase 2021 fishing licenses, Trout & Salmon Stamp, and Youth Fishing Passports online, through DEEP’s mobile friendly website or access through DEEP’s main fishing website.

