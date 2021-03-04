Documentary at Goleta drive-in captures Glen Campbell’s musical journey with Alzheimer’s

Health

GOLETA, Calif. - The documentary, "I'll Be Me," played at Goleta's West Wind Drive-In Thursday evening, giving viewers an insight into actor and musician Glen Campbell's struggle with Alzheimer's.

Glen Campbell was an Oscar Nominee, GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient and Country Music Hall of Fame member. He sadly passed away in 2017 at the age of 81.

Residents were able to enjoy the event from the safety of their cars.

Jane Seymour presented the documentary as the 8th annual VNA Health 2021 PHorum: Perspectives in Health Care. It showcases Campbell's personal journey with Alzheimer’s Disease as he embarked on his nationwide “Goodbye Tour”.

“Until there is a cure for this disease, VNA Health will provide care for Alzheimer's patients and their families”, said Lynda Tanner, RN, MSN President & CEO of VNA Health. “One of the life enrichment programs we offer is Music Therapy, which integrates with our palliative and hospice care services. Music Therapy offers emotional support for patients and their families and provides an outlet for reflection and expression of feelings. Thanks to generous donors, our Music Therapy is offered free of charge to our hospice patients.”

Following the movie was a never before seen conversation with Jane Seymour, Actress and Executive Producer of "I’ll Be Me," Kim Campbell, Alzheimer’s Disease Advocate and widow of legendary singer and guitarist Glen Campbell, Kenneth S. Kosik MD, Internationally renowned Alzheimer’s Disease researcher and Principal Investigator of the Kosik Neurobiology Lab at UCSB, and Michael Bordofsky, MD, VNA Health Medical Director and Board-Certified physician in Internal Medicine and Hospice and Palliative Medicine.

VNA Health annual PHorum: Perspectives in Healthcare is considered one of the first events in Santa Barbara to go virtual during the pandemic.

