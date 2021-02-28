Skip to Content
Police deny serial killer rumor

    KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Good news: There’s no serial killer going around the Kansas City metro area.

The Kansas City Police Department tweeted on Saturday about a rumor apparently going around the city right now concerning a serial killer.

The flyer the department tweeted out claims that there’s a victim count of “8-12 women” who have been dismembered.

“This has been going around,” the department said. “Not true.”

