Skip to Content
Health
By
Published 11:29 am

Two men arrested after deputy finds 34 pounds of cocaine

Click here for updates on this story

    Omaha, Nebraska (WOWT) — A deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Friday morning.

Michael Aponte from New York and Rawy Correa Perez from Wisconsin was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and failure to affix a tax stamp.

A Toyota 4Runner was stopped by a DCSO deputy at I-80 east and 108th Street for a traffic offense at 11:35 a.m. Sheriff’s say there were many sketchy signs of possible criminal activity and a request to search the car was denied.

A DCSO K9 went around the car and after signs of a smell, there was a search. In the search, deputies found 13 packages that tested positive for cocaine hidden in a spare tire.

The total weight seized with packaging was 34.22 pounds.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content