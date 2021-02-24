Merrill Gardens at Santa Maria receives final COVID-19 vaccination for residents

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Residents at Merrill Gardens at Santa Maria are receiving their final COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week.

This marks the senior center's third vaccination clinic for its residents.

Managers at Merrill Gardens say more than 90 percent of their residents have already been vaccinated.

While the senior center underwent an outbreak of COVID-19 cases during the holiday season, managers say through continued dedication toward everyone's health and safety, the senior center has been able to overcome these challenges.