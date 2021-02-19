More than 60 neglected dogs, newborn puppies, rescued from waste-filled shack

Health

Click here for updates on this story

Lenoir, North Carolina (WRAL) — Dogs and puppies varying breeds and sizes were rescued after being neglected in a shack that’s floor was covered in feces, urine, mud and trash on a property in Caldwell County.

“When the animals were fed, it was out of a trough, forcing them to compete for food,” said a release from the ASPCA.

Other rescued animals included livestock and poultry, who were found living among piles of trash, according to officials.

The rescued animals were transported to Caldwell County Animal Control, where they were given medical exams before being relocated to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal control to be made available for adoption.

More than 60 dogs, including newborn puppies, were rescued from neglect in a waste-filled shack in Caldwell County.

During the rescue, ASPCA subject matter experts were on the ground to provide shelter, medical and placement support for the dogs.

“The woman who owned the animals, Lisa Marie Hendren Meatyard, was charged with felony cruelty to animals and allowing animals to live in crowded or unsanitary conditions, a misdemeanor,” said a release from the ASPCA.

This isn’t the first time Meatyard has been charged with animal cruelty. Last year, according to officials, she was charged with five misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals. She was convicted in October and appealed, but later remanded the appeal as part of a plea agreement to felony charges.

More than 60 dogs, including newborn puppies, were rescued from neglect in a waste-filled shack in Caldwell County.

“On Tuesday, she agreed to plea surrendering all of her animals, which included goats, a goose, ducks, cows, roosters, an iguana, and a rat, in addition to the dogs, and 18 months’ probation, during which time she cannot own, possess, or control any animals,” said the ASPCA in a release.

“While it was difficult to see the conditions these animals have been living in, it feels good to know they are going to places where they will be loved and properly cared for,” said CCAC Manager Pam Culbreth.

More than 60 dogs, including newborn puppies, were rescued from neglect in a waste-filled shack in Caldwell County.

“A primary focus for the ASPCA is to provide support for law enforcement, prosecutors, and animal welfare professionals nationwide to improve the lives of animals – especially those being abused or neglected,” said

Leigh Anne Wilson, director of investigations for the ASPCA. “This case required significant collaboration across multiple animal welfare organizations, and we are pleased to be able to support Caldwell County Animal Control with the rescue of these animals and are grateful to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Control for giving them a second chance.”

Caldwell County Animal Control’s animal cruelty investigations team responds to complaints of animal cruelty and neglect. If community members witness suspected cruelty or neglect, they are asked to report the incident to CCAC by calling 828-757-8625. For more information about how to report an incident and what to look out for when you suspect animal cruelty in Caldwell County, visit: caldwellcountync.org/animal-control/cruelty-neglect.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.