Allotment of COVID-19 vaccine continue to be delayed due to severe weather conditions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Public Health says their COVID-19 vaccine distribution will be delayed due to ongoing severe weather conditions throughout the U.S. on Wednesday.

County Public Health was notified by the California Department of Public Health, CDPH, that their allotment of Moderna vaccines continue to be delayed due to severe weather conditions that is disrupting vaccine shipments.

The orders are currently being held until weather conditions get better.

CDPH indicated to County Public Health that they do not have information on expected delivery time frames of the orders arrival.

The County Public Health says their vaccination site located at Dick DeWees in Lompoc will not have doses to vaccinate individuals previously scheduled for Thursday, February 18. County Health also says their vaccination clinic at the Wake Campus in Santa Barbara will also be cancelling appointments for Friday, February 19.

County Health says all individuals whose appointments have been cancelled have been notified and will automatically be rescheduled for the same time and day next week.

Around 1,193 community members were rescheduled.

County Health says vaccination providers throughout Santa Barbara County that receive their vaccines directly from CDPH have also been notified of this delay.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, click here or call 2-1-1.