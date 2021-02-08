Truck falls 70 feet off overpass

Health

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to I-94 east of I-41 in the Zoo Interchange after a truck skidded off the interchange ramp Saturday, Feb. 6.

MCSO said it happened around 9:49 a.m.

Officials say a red pickup truck skidded off the East to the South Zoo Interchange ramp and landed in the direction of the I-94 westbound through traffic.

According to MCSO, when deputies arrived, they found the red pickup upright in the right distress lane of the westbound I-94 lanes. MCSO says two citizens were on the scene providing aid to the lone occupant.

The driver was conscious and breathing and did not show signs of impairment.

MCSO says a preliminary investigation indicated the driver was driving on the ramp from the East to the South in the Zoo Interchange when he lost control of the vehicle. The car traveled up a snowbank, proceeded over the barrier wall, and descended 70 feet down onto the westbound I-94 distress lane.

The Milwaukee Fire Department arrived on scene and took the driver to a local hospital, MCSO said.

