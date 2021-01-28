Restaurant forced to close after the owner was caught working without a mask

Health

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — A Honolulu restaurant was issued a red “CLOSED” placard due to repeated instances of employees not wearing face masks while working.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch received a complaint alleging that Doner Shack employees were not wearing masks on Jan. 20.

An inspection on Jan. 25 revealed that the restaurant owner/manager was working without a face mask or covering. A written letter was subsequently written, stating that a follow-up inspection would be conducted and that the business would be closed if DOH found a repeat violation.

A follow-up inspection conducted on Jan. 27 revealed the same owner/manager was working without a face mask or covering.

Due to the repeated violations, a red “CLOSED” placard was issued to the restaurant to protect public health.

An inspector posted the red placard, but the owner removed it and refused to close the establishment.

“This is a violation of HAR 11-50, Food Safety Code, which states in part that a placard must be displayed and may not be removed, subject to a $2,000 fine. In addition, issuance of a red placard is a temporary suspension of a food permit,” the DOH states.

Refusal to close a food service establishment can lead to fines of up to $1,000 per day. The facility cannot reopen until a follow-up inspection is requested, and a health inspector verifies that all employees are wearing masks at all times.

“It is so critical at this time for all businesses and their customers to pay close attention to pandemic prevention measures and requirements, and for all business owners to ensure that their employees and customers are properly wearing face masks at all times,” said Peter Oshiro, Food Safety Branch chief. “This is essential to curbing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.