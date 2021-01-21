Hundreds of SLO County seniors now receiving COVID-19 vaccine daily

Health

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Hundreds of San Luis Obispo County seniors are now receiving the COVID-19 vaccine daily.

Earlier this week, the county opened a second vaccination clinic at the Paso Robles Event Center.

The San Luis Obispo UC Cooperative Extension is also being used a vaccination site.

On Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County Administrative Officer and Emergency Services Coordinator Wade Horton announced a third site will open next week at Arroyo Grande High School.

"In addition to providing for public safety, distributing vaccine to our residents is our county's residents is the county's highest priority," said Horton. "Our goal is to administer about 4,000 first doses this week and a similar number of first doses next week."

This week, the county entered "Phase 1B" of its vaccination distribution plan, which includes residents who are 75-years-old and older.

"Because we have a limited number of vaccine at this time we must allocate based on who is most at risk of serious illness or death," said Horton. "By getting the 26,000 people in our county who are 75-and-older vaccinated first, we are all preventing the most serious outcomes."

Horton added 75% of all COVID-19 related deaths in the county have been people that were 75-years-old or older.

For more information on San Luis Obispo County vaccination efforts, visit ReadySLO.org.