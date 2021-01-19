Respiratory therapists in high demand at Marian Regional Medical Center

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Respiratory therapists are in high demand during pandemic.

Their critical role in the COVID-19 pandemic has gone mostly unnoticed.

But their expertise in assisting with intubating patients and specializing in ventilator management has exposed them to the sickest patients.

They have been in high demand at Marian Regional Medical Center for nearly a year now.

They are continuing to run the ventilators that are keeping many COVID-19 patients alive.

Learn what three respiratory therapists from the hospital go through as the pandemic continues on NewsChannel 12.