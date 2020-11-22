Blood, plasma donations needed across the coast for COVID-19 treatment

Health

Vitalant is encouraging people to give an important donation this holiday season to help save lives. There are three ways to support patients in need: donate blood, platelets or COVID plasma, also called convalescent plasma.

Anybody who donates Nob. 25- Dec. 1 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card through email, according to Vitalant.

Blood Donations

Right now, the need for donations is great as nearly 2,000 Vitalant blood drives have already been canceled during November and December, including 100 along the Central Coast, due to schools transitioning to virtual learning and businesses in work-from-home situations.

Convalescent Plasma Donations

As new coronavirus cases surge across the U.S., the need for antibody-rich convalescent plasma donations from those recovered from COVID-19 has reached emergency levels. Antibodies within convalescent plasma can give an extra boost to patients battling the disease. People from the same household who have recovered from COVID-19 are encouraged to help patients by giving together.

All donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

How to Give

To learn more and schedule an appointment to give, please visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

Upcoming Blood Drives

Wednesday, November 25 at the Residence Inn in Oxnard

Friday, November 27 at the Atascadero Elks Lodge

Friday, November 27 at the Shoppes at Westlake

Saturday, November 28 at The Hampton Inn in Paso Robles

For a complete list of blood drives visit vitalant.org