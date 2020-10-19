Free flu shot clinics coming to Arroyo Grande, Atascadero

Health

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Free drive-thru flu shot clinics will be coming to Arroyo Grande and Atascadero on Wednesday to help protect the community and assist local public health workers.

The flu shot clinics will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 in both locations.

The Arroyo Grande clinic will be located at the Walmart Shopping Center at 1168 West Branch Street.

The Atascadero clinic will be based at the K-Mart Shopping Center at 3980 El Camino Real.

Hundreds of SLO County residents two years and older are expected to participate.

“This year the flu shot is more important than ever because we don’t want to address two concurrent pandemics in SLO County,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, the County Health Officer. “Flu and COVID-19 look very similar and catching either could mean having to get tested for both. Stay healthy and help your community’s health workers by getting your flu shot.”

Supplies for this week’s drive-through flu shot clinics are limited and vaccines will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

To save time, you can download, print and fill out your screening form online here. Bring the form with you when you go to receive your vaccination.

Those at higher risk of catching a severe case of COVID-19 are also at higher risk of severe flu illness. This includes people 65 years and older, people who smoke or have underlying medical conditions like diabetes, heart disease, asthma, lung disease, neurologic disorders and a weakened immune systems. Pregnant women and children under the age of five are also at higher risk.

To learn more about flu and the flu vaccine, visit cdc.gov/flu. To learn more about the local drive-through clinics, visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/FluShot2020.

Those who cannot participate in the clinics on Wednesday can ask their local health care provider or pharmacy if they provide the annual flu vaccine.