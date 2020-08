Health

Doctors with Marian Regional Medical Center are seeing more people wearing plastic shields instead of face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say while the plastic shield helps protect your eyes from the virus, it "gives a false sense of security and won't protect someone from COVID-19."

