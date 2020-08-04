United Way pushes to help more homeless stay safe during COVID-19 pandemic

California

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - United Way, Central Coast Rescue Mission and other groups are helping to keep the homeless safe during the pandemic.

Services they started offering since the pandemic include new mobile showers as well as providing clean clothes and other free supplies.

But the services are mainly provided on the south side of the city.

Organizers are seeing more homeless people without services on the north side and are working to expand in that area.

Santa Maria Fire say they're also receiving frequent calls about homeless who are ill or concerns over potentially carrying the virus.

