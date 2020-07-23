Country Oaks Care Center gets ‘green light’ to reopen hair salon outdoors

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Country Oaks Care Center has the green light to reopen its haircutting salon outdoors.

The owners say they weren't sure if this would be allowed since it's a high-skilled nursing facility.

Country Oaks was hit by a wave of fatalities and illness from residents who had COVID-19 with underlying health conditions.

The facility was locked down and all visitors are still banned.

But on Thursday, the health department gave approval for the in-house salon to open outdoors.

The owners expect residents to be able to sign up for the haircuts very soon.



"I think many people like to have their hair done on a regular basis. I don't have that problem, but other people do. I think it makes them feel better. We had a lot of residents that would go every week, and they always felt better," said John Henning with Country Oaks Care Center.

Henning doesn't have a specific date yet, but will move haircutting outside as soon as possible.

