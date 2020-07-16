Skip to Content
Health
By
today at 11:04 am
Published 11:02 am

Santa Maria: More than 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in one day this week

Coronavirus generic covid

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise throughout the city of Santa Maria.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 113 COVID-19 cases in Santa Maria on Tuesday.

Local doctors with the Marian Regional Medical Center continue to urge the community to follow proper health orders including wearing a mask and washing your hands in order to recover from this health crisis.

Find out how you can help increase everyone's health and safety at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 12.

California / Community / Coronavirus / Home / Lifestyle / Safety / Santa Maria - North County

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martelotti is a reporter at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply