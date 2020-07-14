COVID-19: Santa Maria Town Center Mall closes doors six weeks after reopening

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Town Center Mall is once again closing its doors in compliance with the health order to shut down malls and other places in all counties throughout California.

The popular mall had reopened to the public on June 1 following all health orders.

Managers say while business during the past six weeks have been successful, they are shutting its doors once again for the health and safety of everyone.

But not all doors to the businesses inside the mall are closed.

