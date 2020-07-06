Continuing Care Center opens to patients at Ojai Valley Community Hospital

Health

OJAI, Calif. - A new Continuing Care Center is now open to patients at Ojai Valley Community Hospital.

The care center is described as a 75-bed, state-of-the-art skilled nursing facility that offers short-term rehabilitative care and long-term care to patients.

Community Memorial Health System, which is made up of multiple hospitals including Ojai Valley Community Hospital, said this care center is currently the only skilled nursing facility in Ventura County located on a hospital campus.

“The new Community Care Center will be a major asset to the healthcare landscape in the Ojai Valley and Ventura County, and it fills an important local healthcare need,” said Haady Lashkari, Ojai Valley Community Hospital’s Chief Administrative Officer. “All of us at Community Memorial Health System are excited to open the center and are grateful that so many community members supported this important project.”

The new Continuing Care Center offers on-site imaging, phlebotomists and lab services, a larger rehabilitation center with inpatient and outpatient therapy services, and treatment programs overseen by a medical director.

The therapy center offers physical, occupational and speech and language therapy.

All physicians practicing at the Continuing Care Center are on staff at Ojai Valley Community Hospital and Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura.

Patients and residents also have the option of staying in a private, semi-private, or double room. All room floorplans include private bathrooms and showers.

For more information about the new Continuing Care Center or to schedule a tour, you can call 805-948-2000. Virtual tours and more information are available online here.