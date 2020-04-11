Zoomers to Boomers rapidly expanding nationwide

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A group of local high school students are helping those in need throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Zoomers to Boomers consists of a team of youngsters — Generation Z — looking to help deliver groceries to members of the Baby Boomer generation.

17-year-old Daniel Goldberg founded the grocery delivery service three weeks ago. The San Marcos junior was inspired by his father, who is an ER doctor at Cottage Hospital go to work every day to help.

Since its inception, the team has already expanded to over 100 volunteers across 11 cities throughout the country.

Along with Santa Barbara, this includes Denver, Los Angeles, Malibu, Marin, Miami, Greenwich, Honolulu and Salt Lake City. It also consists of Morris County, NJ and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The students are available Monday through Saturday and elderly can order through their website. There is no delivery fee and tips are not necessary.