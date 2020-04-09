Dignity Health nurse creates ‘Relaxation Rooms’ for hospital staff

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Staff at Dignity Health Central Coast can now receive a bit of respite from the stress of battling the coronavirus pandemic thanks to a caring coworker.

Sarah Phillips, a Critical Care Unit Clinical Educator at Marian Regional Medical Center, created two "Relaxation Rooms" to offer fellow hospital employees a place to relax and get some quiet during these stressful times.

The rooms are located in the hospital directly across the Critical Care Unit. They were set up over a two-day period and each room is filled with items from Phillips' own home as well as items donated from the community.

“I recognized the need for my colleagues to have a space they could retreat to if they needed, and I wanted to be able to help in any way I could," said Phillips in a press release. “Everyone is feeling overwhelmed and if I could provide a source of peace for these amazing nurses, I was happy to do so.”

Relaxation Room 1

Relaxation Room 2 Dignity Health Central Coast Relaxation Rooms

The rooms are quiet with low light, and include greenery, aromatherapy, white noise, massage chairs and inspirational reading materials.

Dignity Health said the rooms have already gotten significant use since they debuted.