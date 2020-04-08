Marian Regional Medical Center: CEO rings bell in appreciation for all first responders

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Marian Regional Medical Center has launched "Hurrahs for Heroes" to thank all front-line employees for their work during this critical time.

Marian President and CEO Sue Andersen is rining the bells in the hospital's bell tower at noon daily to show appreciation to hospital staff and others in the community.

This daily act also recognizes all essential employees including restaurant staff, grocery store employees and those that are working to care for the community.

The chaplain who spearheaded the program is also reaching out to local churches and other community organizations so that members of our community can say a daily prayer, churches can ring their own bells, and people can send their well wishes and thoughts at noon every day.

