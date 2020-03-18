Skip to Content
Atascadero homeless shelter has shortage of volunteers due to coronavirus

ECHO Storefront
ECHO homeless shelter in need of volunteers after 40 percent told to shelter in place.

ATASCADERO, Calif. - The El Camino Homeless Organization is searching for volunteers after current volunteer 65 and older have been told to shelter in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This particular age group made up 40 percent of the volunteers at its homeless shelter.

Overnight chaperones are the most needed volunteer position right now. Two overnight chaperones are needed when the shelter hits its capacity of 50 people.

ECHO is now asking healthy adults who are ages 18-64 to sign up and volunteer to keep the shelter open.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can visit www.echoshelter.org/volunteer

A description of each volunteer position is listed on the website.

