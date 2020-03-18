Santa Maria Fire crews ‘trying to stay ahead’ of coronavirus with additional protective gear

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Fire is stepping up their efforts in light of the Coronavirus.

Since the Coronavirus outbreak, the Santa Maria fire department is seeing an increase in the number of emergency calls by about 2 percent.

So fire crews are increasing the level of protection for their members.

Members will show up in a gown, face mask and protection gloves.

This is to reduce their exposure but also to minimize the chance of spreading it to the public.

If firefighters are needed, the public is encouraged to meet them at the front door to reduce exposure.