2024 California Ballot: Measure M

Measure M: Provide Lompoc Unified School District with $160 million bond to fund instructional technology, multi-use classrooms, and quality instruction in music, visual and performing arts. Residents would pay $50 per $100,000 of assessed value.

"Yes" Vote: A "yes" vote would mean the District would be provided with the $160 million bond. Residents would pay $50 per $100,000 of assessed value.

"No" Vote: A "no" vote would mean the District would not be provided with the $160 million bond.