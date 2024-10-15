2024 California Ballot: Measure J

Measure J: Authorize $194 million, 30-year bond to provide up-to-date classrooms, labs, and career training facilities for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District. Measure J would cost approximately $24 per $100,000 of assessed value at the time residents purchased their home.

"Yes" Vote: A "yes" vote would mean the District would be granted the $194 million to address overcrowding and fund new facilities. Residents would pay $24 per $100,000 of assessed value at the time residents purchased their home, and it would take 30 years to pay off.

"No" Vote: A "no" vote would mean the District would not be granted the $194 million, 30-year bond.