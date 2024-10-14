2024 California Ballot: Measure B

Measure B: Increase the Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) from 12% to 15%. TOT, generally known as a "hotel tax" or "bed tax," is a tax imposed on short-term occupancy at a hotel, motel, short-term rental, etc. Proceeds of the tax would be paid into the City's general fund and would be available to the City for any lawful purpose.

"Yes" Vote: A "yes" vote would approve the proposed TOT increase to 15%.

"No" Vote: A "no" vote would reject the proposed TOT increase, leaving the TOT rate at 12%.