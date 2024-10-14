2024 California Ballot: Proposition 6

Proposition 6: End mandatory work assignments for state prisoners. It would make employment voluntary for incarcerated people and would protect them from being disciplined for refusing a work assignment. It would authorize credits for incarcerated people who voluntarily participate in work assignments.

"Yes" Vote: A "yes" vote would mean state prisons would not be allowed to discipline people in prison who refuse to work.

"No" Vote: A "no" vote would mean involuntary servitude would continue to be allowed as punishment for crime.

