2024 California Ballot: Proposition 5

Proposition 5: Lower the voting requirement so certain types of local bond measures could pass with 55% of the vote instead of two-thirds of the vote. This lower voting requirement applies to housing program bonds for low-income families, seniors, people with disabilities, veterans, and other groups. It could also be used to improve infrastructure for police, flood and fire protection, libraries, public health, and public transit.

"Yes" Vote: A "yes" vote would mean certain local bonds and related property taxes could be approved with a 55 percent vote of the local electorate, rather than the current two-thirds approval requirement.

"No" Vote: Certain local bonds and related property taxes would continue to need approval by a two-thirds vote of the local electorate.