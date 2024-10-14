2024 California Ballot: Proposition 4

Proposition 4: The state would distribute $10 billion in general obligation bonds for safe drinking water, wildfire prevention, and protection of communities and lands.

"Yes" Vote: A "yes" vote would mean the state could borrow the funds and distribute towards various projects aimed at conserving natural resources and addressing the causes and effects of climate change.

"No" Vote: A "no" vote would mean the state does not borrow the $10 billion for natural resource conservation and climate change research.