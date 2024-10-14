2024 California Ballot: Proposition 32

Proposition 32: Raises minimum wage as follows:

For employers with 26 or more employees, to $17 immediately - $18 on January 1, 2025

For employers with 25 or fewer employees, to $17 on January 1, 2025, $18 on January 1, 2026.

"Yes" Vote: The state minimum wage would be $18 per hour in 2026. After that, it would go up each year based on how fast prices are going up.

"No" Vote: The state minimum wage likely would be about $17 per hour in 2026. After that, it would go up each year based on how fast prices are going up.