2024 California Ballot: Proposition 32

today at 11:19 am
Published 11:24 am

Proposition 32: Raises minimum wage as follows:

  • For employers with 26 or more employees, to $17 immediately - $18 on January 1, 2025
  •  For employers with 25 or fewer employees, to $17 on January 1, 2025, $18 on January 1, 2026. 

"Yes" Vote:  The state minimum wage would be $18 per hour in 2026. After that, it would go up each year based on how fast prices are going up.

"No" Vote: The state minimum wage likely would be about $17 per hour in 2026. After that, it would go up each year based on how fast prices are going up.

Alissa Orozco

