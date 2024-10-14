2024 California Ballot: Proposition 3

Proposition 3: Amends California Constitution to recognize the fundamental right to marry, regardless of sex or race. Removes language in the California Constitution stating that marriage is only between a man and a woman.

"Yes" Vote: A "yes" vote would mean the language in the California Constitution would be updated. There would be no change in who can marry.

"No" Vote: A "no" vote would mean the language in the California Constitution would not be changed. There would be no change in who can marry.