Skip to Content
California Ballot Propositions

2024 California Ballot: Proposition 3

KEYT
By
today at 10:39 am
Published 10:47 am

Proposition 3: Amends California Constitution to recognize the fundamental right to marry, regardless of sex or race. Removes language in the California Constitution stating that marriage is only between a man and a woman.

"Yes" Vote: A "yes" vote would mean the language in the California Constitution would be updated. There would be no change in who can marry.

"No" Vote: A "no" vote would mean the language in the California Constitution would not be changed. There would be no change in who can marry.

Article Topic Follows: California Ballot Propositions

Jump to comments ↓

Alissa Orozco

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content