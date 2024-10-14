Skip to Content
California Ballot Propositions

2024 California Ballot: Proposition 2

today at 11:35 am
Published 10:37 am

Proposition 2: The state would borrow $10 billion for in state obligation funds for repairs, upgrade, and construction of K-12 public schools and community colleges. $8.5 million (or 85%) would be distributed to public schools and charter schools. The remaining $1.5 million (or 15%) would be distributed to community colleges.

"Yes" Vote: A "yes" vote would provide the bonds for public schools & community college facilities, that districts in lower-income areas would otherwise have no other way of paying for those improvements.

"No" Vote: A "no" vote would meant the state could not borrow the $10 billion, and avoiding adding to the state's bond debt.

