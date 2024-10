Proposition 34: Requires certain providers to spend 98% of revenues from federal discount prescription drug program on direct patient care. Authorizes statewide negotiation of Medi-Cal drug prices.

"Yes" Vote: A "yes" vote would mean that certain health care entities would have to follow new rules about how they spend revenue they earn from a federal drug discount program.

"No" Vote: A "no" vote would mean these new rules would not go into effect.