2024 California Ballot: Proposition 33

Proposition 33: Repeals Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act of 1995, which currently prohibits local ordinances limiting initial residential rental rates for new tenants or rent increases for existing tenants in certain residential properties.

"Yes" Vote: A "yes" vote would mean state law would not limit the kinds of rent control laws cities and counties could have.

"No" Vote: A "no" vote would mean state law would continue to limit the kinds of rent control laws cities and counties could have.