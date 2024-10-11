Skip to Content
California Ballot Propositions

2024 California Ballot: Proposition 33

KEYT
By
today at 6:38 pm
Published 6:42 pm

Proposition 33: Repeals Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act of 1995, which currently prohibits local ordinances limiting initial residential rental rates for new tenants or rent increases for existing tenants in certain residential properties.

"Yes" Vote: A "yes" vote would mean state law would not limit the kinds of rent control laws cities and counties could have.

"No" Vote: A "no" vote would mean state law would continue to limit the kinds of rent control laws cities and counties could have.

Article Topic Follows: California Ballot Propositions

Jump to comments ↓

Alissa Orozco

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content