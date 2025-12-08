Taylor Community Park’s New Mural Part Of Santa Maria Public Art Master Plan

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The City of Santa Maria’s Public Art Master Plan unveiled the latest installment at Taylor Community Park over the weekend.

Using a technique known as poly-tab artistry, community members of all ages got to participate in painting the mural, and over a hundred locals took part.

In the next few weeks, a digitally printed mural will be installed at the Santa Maria Transit Center, and officials at Santa Maria Recreation and Parks are currently reviewing submissions.

The Public Art Master Plan is approved until the year 2030, and organizers encourage anyone artistically inclined to watch for future calls on social media and the city’s website.

