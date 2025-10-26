The Kindred Collective hosts inaugural “Flourish & Flow:A Black Joy Beach Party”

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) The Kindred Collective at University of California, Santa Barbara's Gevirtz graduate school of education and the NAACP hosted a beach party on Sunday.

The Kindred Collective called it "Flourish & Flow: A Black Joy Beach Party."

"This is the first inaugural Black Joy Beach Party. Flourish & Flow, being put on by the Gevirtz School of Education," said UCSB Department of Counseling lecturer Dr. Nolan Krueger.

Vivian Storm called it an opportunity,

"This is just an opportunity to show that our rest is our resistance, our joy is justice. And, this is you know, liberation can take many forms," said Storm.

Nolan called it chanced to rest.

"I think that we have been fighting the great fight, and we will continue to fight the great fight. But sometimes we just need a little rest," said Nolan.

It brought people together.

"We have a strong but often, fragmented or displaced black community here in the county and being able to come together in one place and, not only break bread together, but be able to move our bodies, be able to express ourselves and be able to tell our stories is a powerful thing,"

"This event is going to give us that opportunity to sit down with ourselves to rethink, regroup, with each other and with ourselves to retell the story of our lives," said doctoral student Vivian Lagbo.

For more information visit https://education.ucsb.edu and https://sbhealing.org