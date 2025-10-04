Skip to Content
Suicide Awareness walk held in Goleta

today at 8:49 pm
GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) A Suicide Awareness walk took place at Goleta Beach Park.

The 2025 Out of the Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk hopes to let people know they are far from alone.

Suzanne Grimmesey of the County Department of Behavioral Wellness took part.

"It takes a lot of strength for everyone that's here to be here today, there's a lot of emotions that come. It can be heartache of missing a loved one. It can be joyful pain, but it's hard to stand and be here," said Grimmesey.

For help call the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Tracy Lehr

