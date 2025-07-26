Skip to Content
Community Events

Fundraiser helps Fiesta dancers

Fiesta-themed fundraiser helps dancers pay for their Old Spanish Days wardrobe
GOLETA, Calif.-A fiesta-themed show raised money to help the Old Spanish Days Spirit and Junior Spirit pay for their dresses.

Drew Wakefield hosted a fundraiser again this year on his DrewWakefield 805 radio show.

It took place at the Glen Annie Golf Club, where the dancers performed.

Thanks to generous donations the program raised enough to give them $500 each as well as some gift cards.

Wakefield calls it a tremendous blessing and said the show sows a positive seed.

For more information visit https://wakefield805.com

