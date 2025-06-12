Congrats Grads and Yay Dads! Everything Happening this Weekend on the Central Coast

Congratulations to the Grads and Happy Father's Day to the Dads! Whether you're celebrating the dad in your life or your most recent graduate, there is plenty to do to make them feel loved. Here's what's going on this weekend near and far:

SANTA BARBARA - SOUTH COUNTY

Mosaic Maker's Market ~ Saturday, June 14th in Santa Barbara

📍Mosaic Locale Courtyard

⏰ 10:00am - 3:00pm

🪩 This vendor's market has everything: 20+ local vendors showcasing unique gifts and goods, live music, coffee and melts from Goodland Waffles and Melts, and craft beer from Draughtsmen! Learn more here.

Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen ~ Saturday, June 14th in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Bowl

⏰ 7:00pm

🪩From a Southwest drifter and professional bull rider to now an award-winning musician and star of a record-breaking hit television series, Ryan Bingham is bringing his talents to the Santa Barbara Bowl. Bingham's music is the perfect mix of folk, blues, country, and rock ‘n roll all in one. Learn more here.

Circus Vargas ~ June 13th - 23rd in Santa Barbara

📍Earl Warren Showgrounds

⏰ Check for Showtimes

🪩 Join Circus Vargas for their "Hollywood Dreams" tour, featuring breathtaking stunts, dazzling aerialists, and world-class performer. Named one of the best circuses in the state, you won't want to miss out this weekend. Learn more here.

Santa Ynez Valley Pride Festival ~ Saturday, June 14th in Solvang

📍Alisal Rd. and Oak St.

⏰ 11:00am

🪩 This Pride event kicks off with a parade where everyone is welcome to skip, float, walk, skate, and march down the charming center of Solvang! The family-friendly festival will follow with food trucks, bounce houses, vendor booths, face painting, beer & wine garden, and more! Learn more here.

Star Party ~ Saturday, June 14th in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

⏰ 8:30pm

🪩 Visit the Palmer Observatory as it opens its door and its roof for a night of star gazing! Astronomy experts and members of the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit will be on-site to help, along with their state-of-the-art 20-inch telescope. Learn more here.

SANTA MARIA - NORTH COUNTY

Photo: Allan Hancock College

West Coast College & University Wine Festival ~ Saturday, June 14th in Santa Maria

📍Between Buildings A & B | Santa Maria campus

⏰ 1:00pm - 4:00pm

🪩 This wine event provides a space for local colleges and wineries to show off their work! You can look forward to wine tastings from local wineries and small bites by local restaurants. Learn more here.

Costume Bingo ~ Friday, June 13th in Lompoc

📍Lompoc Public Library

⏰ 4:00pm - 5:30pm

🪩 Start the weekend off right with a nice game of Family Bingo! Costumes are not required, but heavily encouraged! There will be plenty of opportunities to win some prizes so get there early! Learn more here.

Father's Day Brunch ~ Sunday, June 15th in Santa Maria

📍Santa Maria Elks Lodge

⏰ 9:00am - 11:00am

🪩 Avoid making a mess in your kitchen, and join the Santa Maria Elks Lodge for a Father's Day brunch! They'll be serving up New York Steak & Eggs, Country Fried Potatoes, Elks Beans, Biscuits & Gravy, and so much more! Celebrate the dad in your life with a good meal. Learn more here.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Photo: Live Oak Music Festival

Live Oak Music Festival ~ June 13th -15th in San Luis Obispo

📍El Chorro Regional Campground

⏰ Check for set times

🪩 The Live Oak Festival is held every year to benefit KCBX Public Radio and brings together musicians from all kind of genres, like funk, soul, folk, gospel, roots rock, Americana, jazz, bluegrass, blues, world music and more. Whether you're camping out for the weekend or just coming for the day, you'll have a blast at this local festival. Learn more here.

Atascadero Pride ~ Saturday, June 14th in Atascadero

📍Atascadero Lake Park

⏰ 11:00am - 5:00pm

🪩 The theme for this year's Atascadero Pride is "Love Changes Everything." Come celebrate that with music, dancing, roller skating, food, and more. Couples can even get married at this event with their marriage license! Learn more here.

Father's Day Celebration ~ Sunday, June 15th in San Miguel

📍California Lavender Honey Farm

⏰ 10:00am

🪩 This is a more peaceful Father's Day celebration for dads and their families. This local honey farm tour is free to all dads, and includes a visit to the garden/greenhouse and veggie tastings, Bee museum tour, and a tasting of freshly gathered delicious spring honey. Learn more here.

Movies in the Park ~ Friday, June 13th in Atascadero

📍Colony Park

⏰ 8:00pm - 10:00pm

🪩 Enjoy a free movie night with the Atascadero community! Before the movies, beginning at 7 pm, there will be a variety of fun games and activities for the whole family to enjoy! Chalk drawing, frisbee tossing, mini-soccer games, and sack races! They'll be showing Moana 2! Learn more here.

VENTURA COUNTY

Photo: Conejo Recreation and Park District

Father's Day Car Show ~ Sunday, June 15th in Oxnard

📍Channel Islands Harbor

⏰ 10:00am - 3:00pm

🪩 The Channel Islands Harbor is putting on a Classic Car Show this weekend for dads to enjoy a nice car viewing, live music, art, and more! Enter your dad in the annual Aloha Shirt Contest! Learn more here.

805 Night Market ~ June 13th - 15th in Thousand Oaks

📍Conejo Creek South Park

⏰ 12:00pm

🪩 The 805 Market is back on the Central Coast and you don't want to miss out! It’s a cultural experience that brings people together through incredible flavors, live entertainment, and a vibrant marketplace. Learn more here.

Touch-a-Truck ~ Saturday, June 14th in Thousand Oaks

📍Thousand Oaks Community Park

⏰ 10:00am - 2:00pm

🪩 Families will get the opportunity to explore emergency vehicles and trucks up close and personal! Kids can climb inside and see inside these impressive vehicles. This event is free and open to the public. Learn more here.

Aquapalooza ~ Saturday, June 14th in Simi Valley

📍Rancho Simi Community Pool

⏰ 1:00pm - 4:00pm

🪩 The community pool in Simi Valley is hosting fun activities and events all summer long! Aquapalooza will have water slides, water wheels, diving boards, AquaTrack obstacle course, water basketball, beachballs, inner tubes and more! This is pretty popular event so make sure to pre-register your family. Learn more here.

