Skip to Content
Community Events

Casa Pacific benefits from annual wine, food and brew fest

Wine Festival at CSUCI helps Casa Pacific help children in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
By
Updated
today at 9:38 pm
Published 9:20 pm

CAMARILLO, Calif.-The Casa Pacifica Angels Wine, Food and Brew Festival celebrated its 32nd year on Sunday.

The festival also included entertainment.

The tastings took place on the campus of California State University, Channel Islands.

Casa Pacifica is the university's neighbor in Camairllo.

The nonprofit is the largest provider of children's mental health services in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. 

California Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin said if people missed it this year they should come next year.

"This is for an incredible cause, Casa Pacifica provides care to foster kids, they do an amazing job."

People attending the festival had a chance to taste a wide selection of wine and locally brewed beer.

They dined on food chosen to go with the drinks.

The festival also included an auction, exhibits and more.

For more information visit https://.www.casapacifica.org and https://www.csuci.edu

Article Topic Follows: Community Events

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content