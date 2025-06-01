Casa Pacific benefits from annual wine, food and brew fest

CAMARILLO, Calif.-The Casa Pacifica Angels Wine, Food and Brew Festival celebrated its 32nd year on Sunday.

The festival also included entertainment.

The tastings took place on the campus of California State University, Channel Islands.

Casa Pacifica is the university's neighbor in Camairllo.

The nonprofit is the largest provider of children's mental health services in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

California Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin said if people missed it this year they should come next year.

"This is for an incredible cause, Casa Pacifica provides care to foster kids, they do an amazing job."

People attending the festival had a chance to taste a wide selection of wine and locally brewed beer.

They dined on food chosen to go with the drinks.

The festival also included an auction, exhibits and more.

For more information visit https://.www.casapacifica.org and https://www.csuci.edu