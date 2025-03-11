Vietnam Vet Richard Camacho honored for advocacy

VENTURA, Calif.- One of the co-founders of Vietnam Veterans of Ventura County is being recognized for his leadership.

Ventura County Supervisors honored Richard Camacho at their board meeting on Tuesday.

The Marine, who served in Vietnam, received a Purple Heart after being wounded by a grenade explosion.

Camacho was honored for his tireless advocacy and commitment to local veterans.

Afterward the meeting Camacho posed for photos at the Ventura County Government Center with his fellow veterans.