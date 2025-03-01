Skip to Content
Ventura Gem & Mineral Society hosts free show

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
Published 10:42 pm

VENTURA, Calif.-A free annual gem show is going on all weekend at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

It's the 62nd annual Gem, Mineral, Fossil & Jewelry Show.

A similar show takes place during the fair, but this one fills a larger space.

People of all ages are able to check out the exhibits.

There is a kids booth and an area where people can learn about dinosaurs and prospecting.

There is also a silent auction fundraiser and jewelry for sale.

The show continues on Sunday March 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information visit https://vgms.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

