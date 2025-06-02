🌈 Together in Pride: The Montrose Center Shines Bright This June”🌈

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 2, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — n the heart of Houston’s vibrant Montrose neighborhood, a radiant celebration of love, equity, and community is underway—and it’s louder, prouder, and more powerful than ever. The Montrose Center, an unwavering cornerstone of Houston’s LGBTQ+ community since 1978, is ushering in Pride Month 2025 with a spectacular lineup of events, bold affirmations of unity, and heartfelt calls for support. And yes—Texas’s biggest Pride brunch is back!

🏳️‍🌈 The Pride Guide to Remember

This year’s Montrose Center LGBTQ+ Pride Guide 🌐 isn’t just a calendar—it’s a love letter to the community. Whether you’re attending in glitter and feathers or simply seeking a quiet space to reflect, there’s something for everyone. From music and film to wedding bells and bingo balls, Montrose is the epicenter of celebration and inclusion.

The festivities kick off with Texas’s largest Pride brunch featuring the incomparable Mistress Isabelle Brooks and beats by DJ Chad Guidry—all proceeds going straight back into the Center’s life-changing programs. Later, celebrate a decade of LGBTQ+ marriage equality in the most fitting way possible: a group wedding ceremony held in the community’s own living room.

🗓️ Featured Events Include:

🎶 June 13: Pride Concert with Monarch Chamber Players

🎉 June 21: “Proudly Ever After” Wedding Celebration

🎥 June 26: The Holy Closet Screening with Keshet Houston

🔬 June 27: National HIV Testing Day

💃 June 13: Postino Drag Bingo – where camp meets cocktails

💪 A Legacy Rooted in Resilience

Originally launched as the Montrose Counseling Center in 1978, the Center has weathered crises, stigma, and financial hardships to become the inclusive hub it is today. From housing and mental health services to youth empowerment and senior living, the Montrose Center is more than a place—it’s a lifeline.

“We’ve been here through it all,” says a representative from the Center. “From the AIDS crisis to the push for trans visibility, our mission has always been the same: to empower LGBTQ+ individuals and uplift our community.”

🧡 What You Give Comes Back in Rainbows

Donating to the Montrose Center isn’t just philanthropy—it’s an act of resistance, resilience, and radical love.

Every dollar contributes to:

Inclusive therapy and crisis intervention

Trans-affirming and nonbinary-specific services

Supportive housing and youth development

The nation’s largest LGBTQ+-affirming senior living center

Safe spaces for community-building, advocacy, and joy

And if you want to make an even bigger splash? Start your own Pride fundraising page. Share your journey, honor a loved one, or just gather your circle to give back. Fundraisers will be celebrated all month long, because here in Houston—we reward heart.

👉 Donate now or create a fundraiser

❤️ Celebrate. Reflect. Show Up.

Pride is more than parades. It’s a movement. A memory. A moment to be seen and heard. Whether this June feels joyful or heavy, festive or quiet, the Montrose Center is here—with open arms, open hearts, and open doors.

“This is your center. This is your community. This is your Pride,” the Center reminds us. “Together, we’re building a more compassionate and inclusive future. And we won’t stop.”

So, however you choose to celebrate—know that you are loved, you are seen, and you are never alone.

🔗 Explore the full Pride Guide: montrosecenter.org/2025-montrose-center-lgbtq-pride-guide 🔗 Make your gift today: secure.givelively.org/donate/the-montrose-center/stand-together-in-pride-support-our-lgbtq-community

