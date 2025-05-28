Bond set at $2 million for Gregory Moore

By Mike Holden, Tracy Carloss

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WEWS) — The man accused in the killing of Cleveland Clinic nurse Aliza Sherman more than a decade ago was arraigned at Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Wednesday morning.

Gregory Moore faces one count of aggravated murder, one count of conspiracy, six counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping in the killing of Sherman.

Moore pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“Greg Moore stands before this court for the kidnapping and murder of his own client. A woman who trusted him. A woman he was duty-bound to protect and advocate for. Instead, he allegedly betrayed that trust in the most horrifying way imaginable. If a person is capable of such calculated violence against a person he had a professional obligation to defend, one must ask what else is he capable of,” Jennifer Rivchun, Sherman’s daughter, said.

Judge Deborah Turner set Moore’s bond at $2 million. “He lied to police. He hid evidence from police. He got rid of the phone that he used to commit this crime,” said Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Filiatraut.

Jon Paul Rion is Moore’s attorney. “We just stated our investigation, they’ve had 12 years to do theirs, but we know that part of the information they provided just is not accurate,” said Rion.

His first pretrial hearing has been set for June 4.

