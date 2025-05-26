Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Hiker rescued after nearly 30-foot fall at rock climbing area in SoCal

By
Published 5:32 am

By Dean Fioresi

Click here for updates on this story

    CHATSWORTH, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Firefighters rescued a hiker who fell nearly 30 feet from a popular rock climbing area in Chatsworth on Sunday.

They were dispatched to Stoney Point Park, which is located east of Topanga Canyon Boulevard and south of the 118 Freeway, at around 7:10 p.m. after learning of the incident, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The hiker, only identified as an adult male, fell in a “rugged and remote section” of the climbing area, which led them to also send a rescue helicopter to the scene.

SkyCal was overhead as the hiker was strapped into a sling and airlifted into the helicopter.

Firefighters said they would be treated in flight and taken to a nearby hospital. The hiker’s condition was not immediately known.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content