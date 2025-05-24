Veterans who lost legs in the line of duty find new freedom with jiu-jitsu



KYW, PISEY TAN, CNN

By Stephanie Stahl, Casey Kuhn

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Men who lost their legs serving their country and community are finding a new kind of strength doing jiu-jitsu, a Japanese martial art that focuses on ground fighting techniques.

“This also helped build a sense of normalcy for me,” veteran Pisey Tan said.

Tan lost his legs in a roadside bomb in Iraq. CBS Philadelphia first told you about him in 2006 when he was a student a Cabrini, and learning how to walk again at Walter Reed.

“I was angry, a little crazy,” he said.

Tan said it’s been a difficult journey getting his life back together and that jiu-jitsu has been an important part of it, mentally and physically.

“I feel like this sport gives me a sense of normalcy and being unstoppable and keep going and keep on fighting,” he said.

His partner on this training day at The Vault is Mike Egan. He’s another story CBS Philadelphia has been following. In 2007, we told you about the Bristol Township police officer who lost a leg when he was hit by a drunk driver.

“When an injury like this first happens, you’re shocked. It was not something that you ever thought you were going to have to deal with, and now all of a sudden, you are,” Egan said.

Twenty years later, he said these sessions are a great workout.

“So there’s a lot more going on than I thought it was,” Egan said.

The owner of the gym said jiu-jitsu is great training for everybody.

“It’s something that you just take into every other area of your life,” said Matt Kelly, owner of The Vault Jiu Jitsu in Morton, Pennsylvania.

For Tan and Egan, it’s about strength and confidence. They’re unstoppable comrades now with new kinds of powers.

“It’s a good time. I really enjoyed it,” Egan said.

“I can do whatever, you know, nothing’s going to stop me,” Tan said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.