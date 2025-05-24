Server wrestles firearm away from suspect who allegedly lured her into bathroom

By Jennifer McRae

Click here for updates on this story

Colorado (KCNC) — A server at the Rock Rest Lodge in Colorado is being recognized for her courage after she said she wrestled away a firearm from an assault suspect. The alleged assault happened on Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly lured her into the lodge’s bathroom.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Montano went to the Rock Rest Lodge located at 16005 Mt. Vernon Road and ordered a beer after sitting down. That’s when Montano, 30, allegedly asked his server to check the women’s restroom for something his girlfriend may have left in there.

When the server went into the bathroom, Montano allegedly followed her inside and assaulted her by brandishing a handgun and choking her.

Investigators said the server, refusing to be a victim, fought back and wrestled the firearm away from the suspect. She then ran out of the bathroom and alerted coworkers. That’s when her coworkers quickly subdued and detained Montano until Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department praised the victim for her quick thinking. “The victim was very, she reacted quick, and in a great manner for her. She was able to handle the situation the way she did,” a spokeswoman said.

Montano was taken into custody and arrested on several charges, including second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault- strangulation, false imprisonment, menacing, and prohibited use of weapons. He remains in custody on $100,000 cash bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.