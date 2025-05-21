Colorado Rockies fan files lawsuit after getting hit in the face by a foul ball at Coors Field

By Jennifer McRae

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — A Colorado Rockies fan has filed a lawsuit after he said he was struck in the face by a foul ball during a game at Coors Field in 2023. Timothy Roeckel said he was hit in the face by a foul ball while sitting in “a luxury box” on July 16, 2023.

According to court documents, Roeckel was “an invited guest to the Mountain West Series of Lockton Companies, LLC’s private suite at the stadium and did not personally purchase a ticket for the event.”

He claims that the baseball struck him “directly in the right eye and face, causing catastrophic and permanent injuries” and claims that it was not possible for him to see the foul ball from his seat in the box.

Roeckel is claiming that the Rockies’ “longstanding poor performance on the field have contributed to a game-day environment in which spectators, particularly those in luxury suites, are less engaged with the action on the field.”

He also claims that the Rockies failed to ensure proper safety measures by failing to “extend or enhance netting” for foul balls, “designing open luxury boxes that obstruct the view of the playing field” and “encouraging non-spectating behavior such as dining and socialization within luxury boxes and throughout the stadium.”

